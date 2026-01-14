IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 33,756 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of analysts have commented on IHICY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

