Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 493 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 2,223 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of FDTX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI. FDTX was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

