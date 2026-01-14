Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Increases By 352.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,985 shares, an increase of 352.7% from the December 15th total of 17,891 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bank holding company and the parent of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Established in 1898, the institution has maintained a family?controlled ownership structure, with members of the Holding family continuing to guide its strategic direction. Over more than a century of operation, First Citizens has built a reputation for conservative management and a focus on customer relationships.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking services.

