Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,082.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 31,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

