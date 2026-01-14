Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $638.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $640.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.06.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.