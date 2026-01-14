Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $421.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.34 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $245.52 and a 12 month high of $426.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

