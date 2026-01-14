abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,114,684 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the December 15th total of 461,527 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,988,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,988,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $225.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,768.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,144,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

