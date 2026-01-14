Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $638.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $640.16. The firm has a market cap of $853.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

