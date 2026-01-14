Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CICC Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.
WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.03.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5%
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and outlook lift — WFC reported $1.76 EPS vs. $1.65 consensus and disclosed net income of about $5.4B; management raised its outlook, which supports upward earnings revisions and investor confidence. Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Interest-income tailwind — Profit climbed as higher interest income boosted net interest margin and overall profitability, a key driver for bank stock re-rating in a rising-rate environment. Wells Fargo profit climbs on interest income boost
- Positive Sentiment: Post-asset-cap growth narrative — This quarter is seen as the first full-scale test after asset-cap relief; results that show sustainable loan and revenue momentum could materially change growth expectations. Wells Fargo Enters Its First Post-Asset-Cap Earnings Test: Here’s Why Q4 Results Could Redefine The Bank’s Growth Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly below estimates — Total revenue was $21.29B vs. consensus ~$21.63B, which tempers the beat and will keep focus on top-line recovery and fee income trends. View Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials available — The company posted its slide deck and is hosting a live call; investors will parse management commentary for guidance on loan growth, credit quality and capital deployment. View Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/policy risk — Proposed political measures (e.g., a 10% cap on credit card rates) and broader regulatory scrutiny could pressure margin and card revenue, representing a headline risk for bank earnings. Banks warn consumers will be hurt by Trump’s 10% cap on credit card interest rates
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
