Q3 Asset Management Sells 27,757 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Q3 Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- A month before the crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.