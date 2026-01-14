Q3 Asset Management Sells 27,757 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Q3 Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.3005 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.