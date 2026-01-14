Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $379.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

