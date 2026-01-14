Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,643,993,000 after buying an additional 210,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,253,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.05.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:CB opened at $300.49 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $260.97 and a 1 year high of $316.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

