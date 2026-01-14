Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Moderate Buy at Phillip Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Phillip Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

DIS stock opened at $113.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

