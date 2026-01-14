Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Adecco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Adecco has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Adecco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Adecco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

