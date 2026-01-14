Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Cut to “Hold” at UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.03. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $37.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

