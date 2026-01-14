Head-To-Head Survey: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Realty Trust $565.37 million 1.87 -$79.06 million ($0.57) -14.87 Four Corners Property Trust $268.07 million 9.65 $100.47 million $1.09 22.38

This table compares Piedmont Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piedmont Realty Trust. Piedmont Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Piedmont Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Piedmont Realty Trust pays out -87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Piedmont Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Realty Trust -12.44% -4.51% -1.75% Four Corners Property Trust 38.04% 7.39% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 6 2 0 2.25

Piedmont Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Piedmont Realty Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Piedmont Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The Company was designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and it was the only office REIT headquartered in the Southeast to receive those designations. Approximately 85% of the Company's square footage is Energy Star certified and nearly 70% is LEED certified. Piedmont is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

