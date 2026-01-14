Head-To-Head Review: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) vs. Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $905.81 million 1.96 $43.26 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $382.62 million 16.17 $184.50 million $3.15 19.00

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Terreno Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Terreno Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 5 3 0 2.10 Terreno Realty 1 4 8 1 2.64

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.11%. Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $65.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Terreno Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 1.94% 1.04% 0.59% Terreno Realty 72.41% 8.27% 6.41%

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Terreno Realty pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

