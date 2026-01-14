Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $389.10

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,810 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $262.10 and a 12-month high of $405.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

