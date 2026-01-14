MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 911.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $624,858,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,122,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after buying an additional 1,037,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,090,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,636,000 after acquiring an additional 724,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS launched an industry?first agentic commerce offering that enables banks to manage secure AI?led transactions at scale — a potential new revenue stream and first?mover advantage if banks adopt it.

FIS announced partnerships with Visa and Mastercard around agentic commerce, giving the product immediate network credibility and increasing the likelihood of broader adoption by issuers and merchants.

FIS completed the acquisition of Global Payments' issuer solutions and sold its Worldpay stake, expanding its issuing capabilities and simplifying its portfolio — expected to boost cross?sell opportunities in cards and issuer services.

Analysts broadly view FIS favorably (consensus "moderate buy"), reflecting optimism about long?term growth but mixed near?term views on execution.

Industry write?ups highlight the strategic logic of agentic commerce but note adoption/standards are early — outcomes and timing remain uncertain.

Investors are weighing integration risk and near?term financial strain from the roughly $12B transaction plus Worldpay stake sale — concerns include execution risk, potential goodwill/earnings pressure, and a rich valuation/technical picture that can magnify downside.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

