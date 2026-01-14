Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

MD opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,822.80. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $972,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 968,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,682,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after buying an additional 751,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 474,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 414,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,143,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 407,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

