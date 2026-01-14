Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $51.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.