Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $17.80 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after buying an additional 503,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $365.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $31,971.90. Following the sale, the director owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,357.25. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 189,309 shares of company stock worth $57,724,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $335.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $340.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.32 and a 200-day moving average of $252.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

