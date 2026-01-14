Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Softer inflation data helped lift the S&P 500 and supported ETF flows into broad-market ETFs like VOO, providing near-term upside momentum. Stock Market Live January 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Tame Inflation Data
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment readings moved further into the “Greed” zone as major indexes hit new highs, which typically supports broad?market ETFs and can attract momentum flows. Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Highs: Investor Sentiment Improves
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in VOO plunged in December (down ~56% vs. mid?month), leaving a very low short?interest ratio—this reduces potential short?covering volatility and is a bullish structural sign. (Short interest data)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish commentaries highlight continued reasons to own the S&P 500 as a core allocation, reinforcing long?term investor demand for VOO. Looking For Reasons To Be Bullish On The S&P 500?
- Neutral Sentiment: VOO was slightly negative in pre?market trade and has been trading with the broader market’s mixed intraday moves as earnings season begins—short?term direction hinges on company reports. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts flag a busy week of catalysts—macros, earnings and geopolitics—that could produce volatility for VOO but also create trading opportunities. Top 6 catalysts for the S&P 500 Index, VOO, and SPY ETFs this week
- Negative Sentiment: Policy and legal risks—coverage noting probes into high?profile figures and Fed scrutiny—are creating headwinds and episodic selling pressure that can weigh on broad indexes and VOO. S&P 500 Index: US Stocks Face Headwinds from Policy Risk
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures and some sessions have weakened after headlines about regulatory or DOJ actions and other market?rattling news, increasing short?term downside risk for VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Tumble
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
