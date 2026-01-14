Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $638.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $640.16. The company has a market capitalization of $853.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.