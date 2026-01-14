Brokerages Set Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target at $17.67

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Quantum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.30 on Friday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quantum will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is a technology company that develops and delivers data management and storage solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes hardware, software and cloud-based offerings designed to address backup, archive, primary storage and long-term retention needs. Quantum’s solutions are geared toward data-intensive environments such as media and entertainment, surveillance, government, education and healthcare, where large volumes of digital content must be reliably stored, managed and accessed.
Quantum’s flagship products include the StorNext® data management platform, which provides high-performance shared file storage and workflow acceleration, and the DXi® series of deduplication appliances, which optimize backup and recovery by reducing storage footprints and data transfer times.
