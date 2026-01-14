FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires Shares of 5,975 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IAU opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $87.38.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing geopolitical tensions are supporting safe?haven demand for gold, underpinning higher prices. Gold Edges Higher, Supported by Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout and multi?timeframe confirmations point to continued upside after a brief record?high print, supporting longer?term flows into gold ETFs like IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Record High Breakout Signals Continued Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven surge tied to Fed uncertainty (criminal probe headlines) and global flashpoints has recently pushed gold to new records, a primary catalyst for ETF inflows. Gold smashes new record of $4,600 as Powell probe and global flashpoints ignite safe-haven rush
- Neutral Sentiment: Company?level mining and exploration updates (Pinnacle, Nativo, G Mining) are supporting sector attention but have limited direct impact on IAU, which tracks physical gold. Pinnacle Silver and Gold reports progress at El Potrero project in Durango, Mexico
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday market analysis and trader entry levels offer tactical guidance for active traders; useful for short?term flows but not a structural change for IAU. Gold market analysis for January 13 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn of a likely technical correction after rapid gains; such pullbacks can trigger short?term outflows from gold ETFs. Gold Edges Lower on Likely Technical Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Gold can be vulnerable to short?term weakness as traders weigh U.S. CPI and dollar moves; anticipatory positioning can cause temporary ETF outflows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Slips Ahead of CPI, Silver Stays Bullish
- Negative Sentiment: Even bullish forecasts (e.g., Citi’s $5,000/oz target) flag a risk of vulnerability after rapid gains—heightening the chance of profit?taking that could pressure IAU short?term. Gold will hit $5,000/oz, silver $100/oz by March, but gold will be vulnerable to correction afterward – Citigroup
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
