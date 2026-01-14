FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires Shares of 5,975 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

