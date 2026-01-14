Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$139.59 and last traded at C$135.31, with a volume of 776220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$137.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aritzia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.42.

Aritzia Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.21.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

