Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.8350. Approximately 146,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 612,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 6.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72 and a beta of 0.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $500,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $692,638.96. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $502,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,512.54. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,290. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 582.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

