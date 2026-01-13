Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.43.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$51.38 and a twelve month high of C$104.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.25 million for the quarter. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

