Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 21,649 shares.The stock last traded at $14.1750 and had previously closed at $14.33.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

