Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $3.22. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 2,832 shares changing hands.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 7.3%
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.