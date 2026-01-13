Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $3.22. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 2,832 shares changing hands.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

