Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Short Interest Update

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,763 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 1,921 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the second quarter worth $740,000.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GURU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. Global X Guru Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.03.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

