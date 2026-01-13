HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.5950. Approximately 142,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 737,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 7.8%

The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

