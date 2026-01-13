Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.4210. Approximately 138,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 572,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 5.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 338.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

