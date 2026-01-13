iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 119,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 120,744 shares.The stock last traded at $53.8150 and had previously closed at $53.80.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 259,657 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,040,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 415,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,636,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

