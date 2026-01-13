Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Trading 11% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sappi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $867.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

