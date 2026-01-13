Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.7350. 383,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,715,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 119.98% and a negative net margin of 172.61%.The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,621,726. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,858,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,094 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.