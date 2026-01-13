ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 160,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 128,654 shares.The stock last traded at $27.28 and had previously closed at $27.79.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on ENGIE in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENGIE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

