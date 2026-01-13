Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 332.3% in December

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,278 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the December 15th total of 2,840 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of MXF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Get Mexico Fund alerts:

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Insider Transactions at Mexico Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $905,277.95. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,597,698 shares in the company, valued at $30,595,916.70. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 157,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305,864 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Mexico Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.