CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Given New $333.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

CSW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $311.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities raised CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.67.

NYSE CSW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,126. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $401.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.82.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $1,246,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,456.36. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total value of $103,215.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,752.88. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,173 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $38,280,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

