Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 1106266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$933.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

