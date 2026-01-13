Short Interest in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD) Expands By 368.4%

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,977 shares, an increase of 368.4% from the December 15th total of 5,119 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSYD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Get Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF stock. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.94% of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices. FSYD was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.