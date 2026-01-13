Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.63 and last traded at $219.7250, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average is $206.50.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 973,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,738,000 after buying an additional 490,632 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19,171.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 330,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180,028 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 334,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 171,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

