Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 122,695 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 782,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NVDU stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $114.98. 80,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7196 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

