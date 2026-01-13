Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,663,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,935,000 after buying an additional 263,043 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.