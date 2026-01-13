ZEGA Investments LLC Purchases 3,984 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

ZEGA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 233.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $323.35 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,172.50. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,289 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,425 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

