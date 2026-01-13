ZEGA Investments LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

