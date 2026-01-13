ZEGA Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

ZEGA Investments LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.