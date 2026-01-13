Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 38.1% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 51,880 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 104,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 886,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,109.60. The trade was a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.