Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE TAK opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.19 and a beta of 0.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

