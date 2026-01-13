SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Analysts at Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. TD Cowen raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.62.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 7.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEDG stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 85,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.